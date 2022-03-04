Left Menu

US, EU allies call UNSC emergency meeting on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear plant

The United States and its European allies have requested an emergency meeting on Ukraine over recent developments near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, with the meeting scheduled for 11

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:04 IST
Washington [US], March 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and its European allies have requested an emergency meeting on Ukraine over recent developments near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, with the meeting scheduled for 11:30 EST (16:30 GMT), a source told Sputnik on Friday. "We have just received a request [from] US, UK, Albania, France, Norway and Ireland," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian authorities attempted a provocation overnight by accusing Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination at Zaporizhzhia NPP. While patrolling the area adjacent to the station, a group of the Russian National Guard was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage unit who opened fire on them from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the NPP. The firing points of the Ukrainian sabotage group were suppressed by return fire. Leaving the building, the sabotage group set it on fire. The fire was put out and the NPP is working as usual, with radiation background at normal level, the Russian military said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

