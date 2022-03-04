Series of attacks in Balochistan shows Pakistan's failure to pre-empt subversive forces: Report

The continuing spate of deadly attacks in Balochistan reflects the country's failure to pre-empt subversive forces, which seem to be operating with untempered vigour, a media report said on Friday. A remote-controlled bomb, reportedly targetting a police patrol managed to kill at least three including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and injure 25 on Wednesday in Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, The Dawn reported.

The local police said the nature of the blast was being ascertained adding that 2-2.5 kgs of explosives were used. The bombing comes just a week after a gun attack on policemen claimed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Last month, Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali town that killed one person and left many others injured. In the same month, at least 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, died during armed attacks on two security forces' camps in the province's Naushki and Panjgur districts.

The modus operandi of incidents suggests that the attackers had knowledge of police movements and response strategies and targeted them when they were at their most vulnerable, the report said, adding that given the visible resurgence of violence in Balochistan since the start of this year, civil security forces are not exercising increased caution and vigilance. According to Islamabad-based Pak Institute of Peace Studies, the new regime in Afghanistan is "not helping in any way Pakistan's efforts to deal with the militant groups threatening its security". According to the Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, there has been a 35 per cent increase in terrorist attacks over the last few months. The security situation in Balochistan province has worsened since last year, claiming 50 lives. (ANI)

