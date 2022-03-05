Left Menu

TS Tirumurti discusses counter-terrorism issues with Australian parliamentarians

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, on Friday (local time) met distinguished Australian Parliamentarians and discussed counter-terrorism issues.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-03-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 10:54 IST
TS Tirumurti discusses counter-terrorism issues with Australian Parliamentarians (Photo/ Twitter: TS Tirumurti). Image Credit: ANI
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, on Friday (local time) met distinguished Australian Parliamentarians and discussed counter-terrorism issues. Australian senators James Paterson and Peter Khalil, Australia's permanent representative to the UN Mitch Fifield, Officer-in-Charge of Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) David Scharia were present in the discussion.

"Delighted to meet distinguished Parliamentarians from #Australia, Senator @SenPaterson & Hon @PeterKhalilMP & my friend PR/Ambassador Mitch Fifield along with @UN_CTED @david_scharia& colleagues. Discussed #counterterrorism issues as Chair of UN Counter-Terrorism Committee," tweeted Tirumurti. Meanwhile, speaking at the UNSC emergency meeting on Ukraine over recent developments near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Tirumurti on Friday said that India attaches the highest importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities.

Advocating the path of diplomacy, the Indian diplomat expressed hope that the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine contributes to the immediate establishment of a safe humanitarian corridor. (ANI)

