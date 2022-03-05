Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Russia declares ceasefire for evacuation of civilians in Mariupol, Volnovakha

Russia has declared a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Sputnik news agency reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:03 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia has declared a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Sputnik news agency reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry. "Today, on March 5, starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 GMT], Russia is declaring a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are opening for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," said the ministry on Saturday.

The ministry added that the corridors and the evacuation routes have been agreed upon with Ukraine. Earlier, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko had informed that Russian forces have blockaded Ukraine's port city of Mariupol. Notably, Mariupol is of strategic importance to Russian forces, as by taking the city, they can secure a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russia.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis raging for over a week now, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

