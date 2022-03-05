Ukraine crisis: 29 flights from Romania flew back many Indian students home in last 7 days

Under Operation Ganga, in the last 7 days, a total of 29 flights from Romania alone have flown many students back to India, said Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Saturday. He also said that 6222 Indians have been evacuated in the last 7 days and 1050 students will reach home in the next two days.

Scindia, on his Twitter handle gave details of Operation Ganga in Romania and Moldova in terms of evacuation. A new airport is now functional in Suceava (Romania), 50 kilometres from the border and will be helpful as Bucharest is 500 kilometres from the border and the route to Suceava will be shorter, he added.

Taking to Twitter Scindia wrote, "Update on #OperationGanga in Romania & Moldova: - Evacuated 6222 Indians in the last 7 days - Got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava (50 km from the border) instead of transporting students to Bucharest (500 km from the border) - 1050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days," adding "In the last 7 days, a total of 29 flights from Romania alone have flown our students back to India." Meanwhile, Russian Embassy in India on Saturday said that the Russian side declared a ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

"Today, on March 5, from 10 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian side declared a regime of silence and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol & Volnovakha. Humanitarian corridors & exit routes have been coordinated with the Ukrainian side," it said in a Facebook post. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis raging for over a week now, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators. (ANI)

