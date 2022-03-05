Left Menu

Zelenskyy to hold zoom meeting with bipartisan group of US senators today

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington extended an invitation to Democratic and Republican US senators to attend a Zoom meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:24 IST
Zelenskyy to hold zoom meeting with bipartisan group of US senators today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington extended an invitation to Democratic and Republican US senators to attend a Zoom meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The meeting which includes the bipartisan group of US senators and Zelenskyy is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to one of the sources, reported CNN News.

Moreover, Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and discussed the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the threat to Ukrainian nuclear facilities. He thanked Morrison for defence and humanitarian support. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "I continue negotiations with partners. Told Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the course of war. As well as risks to people and the environment due to the threat to Ukrainian nuclear and chemical facilities. Thanked for the defense and humanitarian support." Russian Embassy in India on Saturday said that the Russian side declared a ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine. "Today, on March 5, from 10 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian side declared a regime of silence and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol & Volnovakha. Humanitarian corridors & exit routes have been coordinated with the Ukrainian side," it said in a Facebook post.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis raging for over a week now, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

