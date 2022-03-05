Left Menu

Singapore announces sanctions against Russia, says invasion of Ukraine 'gross violation of international law'

Singapore announced sanctions against Russia on Saturday that includes Russian banks and an export ban on electronics, computers, telecommunications and military goods.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:55 IST
Singapore announces sanctions against Russia, says invasion of Ukraine 'gross violation of international law'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore announced sanctions against Russia on Saturday that include Russian banks and an export ban on electronics, computers, telecommunications and military goods. According to Singapore Foreign Affairs, Russia's invasion of Ukraine contravenes the UN Charter and is a 'clear and gross violation of international law'.

"We will impose financial measures targeted at designated Russian banks, entities and activities in Russia, and fund-raising activities benefiting the Russian government," the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. "We will impose export controls on items that can be directly used as weapons to inflict harm on or to subjugate the Ukrainians, as well as items that can contribute to offensive cyber operations. In this regard, we will impose a ban on the transfer to Russia of: (a) all items in the Military Goods List and (b) all items in the "Electronics", "Computers", and "Telecommunications and Information Security" categories of the Dual-Use Goods List of the Strategic Goods (Control) Order 2021," it added.

Touching upon the sovereignty of Ukraine, it said, "we cannot accept the Russian government's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state." "For a small state like Singapore, this is not a theoretical principle, but a dangerous precedent. This is why Singapore has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022