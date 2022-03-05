Left Menu

Russia has no plans to declare state of emergency: Putin

The Russian government has no plans to declare a state of emergency or make any other extraordinary provisions, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 20:01 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian government has no plans to declare a state of emergency or make any other extraordinary provisions, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

According to him, Russia normally implements so-called "special provisions" in cases of large-scale internal threats, while the state of emergency can be implemented regionally or throughout the country in the event of man-made or natural disasters.

"But, thank god, we do not have that right now. We do not plan to introduce any special provisions on the territory of the Russian Federation, we have no such plans as there is no such need today," Putin said at a meeting with female flight crews of Russian airlines. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

