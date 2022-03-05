Ukraine crisis: Almost all Indians have left Kharkiv; main challenge is evacuation from Sumy, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city of Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from Sumy as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation. Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to evacuate all Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know almost all Indians have left Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation and the best option would be a ceasefire."

Bagchi further said that so far 298 students have been evacuated from Pisochyn. "We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered... In nearby Pisochyn...we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today," he said.

Bagchi said that the evacuation is a problem is in Sumy but assured that Indian students are safe in the campus. "Problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe in campus... We have our teams now moving towards the East...The problem is shelling," he added.

The MEA said that approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far and 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours. He said a total of 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine. The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

