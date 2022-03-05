Left Menu

Taliban humiliates musicians by hanging instruments around their necks

Taliban has arrested two local singers from a wedding ceremony in Kunar province and humiliated them by hanging their musical instruments around their necks and punishing them.

ANI | Kunar | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:00 IST
Taliban humiliates musicians by hanging instruments around their necks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban has arrested two local singers from a wedding ceremony in Kunar province and humiliated them by hanging their musical instruments around their necks and punishing them. Taking to Twitter, Payk Media, an Afghanistan-based media outlet said, "Taliban arrested two local singers from a wedding ceremony in Kunar province and hung their musical instruments around their necks and punished them."

In the mid of January, in a similar incident, the Taliban burned a musical instrument in front of a musician in Afghanistan's Paktia province. A video was posted by an Afghan journalist showing this cruelty in which the musician was seen crying after his instrument was set on fire. A viral video posted by Abdulhaq Omeri, a senior journalist of Afghanistan also shows that a man with a gun was laughing at him, while another was making a video of his "miserable condition."

"Taliban burn musician's musical instrument as local musician weeps. This incident happened in #ZazaiArub District #Paktia Province #Afghanistan," Omeri said in a tweet. Apart from it, the group had banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to celebrate in different halls, an owner of a hotel in Afghanistan in October told Sputnik.

The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice had also issued "religious guidelines" calling on Afghanistan's TV channels to stop showing women in dramas and soap operas. Although the group had said that these new guidelines might not be implemented but history has shown that the group is committed to implementing their version of hardline Sharia law into the country, Dawn news reported.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022