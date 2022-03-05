Left Menu

Doctors protest in Afghanistan, demand disbursal of full salaries

Doctors and employees of a COVID hospital in the Sar-e-pul province in Afghanistan staged protests over non-payment of their full salaries.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Doctors and employees of a COVID hospital in the Sar-e-pul province in Afghanistan staged protests over non-payment of their full salaries. These protestors had placards in their hands with slogans "don't steal from our salaries under the pretext of dollar differences" written on them.

"Doctors and employees of Sar-e-pul province COVID19 hospital, in a gathering asked for receiving all of their salaries. They say that with different excuses, their salaries have decreased," said Reporterly, an Afghanistan-based news media outlet. In a different incident, Reporterly sources say that Sayed Baqir Mohsini, a university teacher has disappeared since Friday evening and his phone is unavailable.

Notably, Mohsini had allegedly criticized the Taliban several times earlier. The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis. The economy in Afghanistan has been collapsing, leading to mass starvation that is, in turn, creating an enormous and destabilizing new wave of refugees -- and raising a clear need for extensive spending on humanitarian relief.

Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on the safety of Afghan people and their assurance of an inclusive government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

