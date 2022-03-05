Left Menu

All Indians evacuated from Ukraine's Pisochyn: Indian embassy in Kyiv

Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday (local time) said that all Indian nationals have been evacuated from the Pisochyn city of Ukraine.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:42 IST
All Indians evacuated from Ukraine's Pisochyn: Indian embassy in Kyiv
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday (local time) said that all Indian nationals have been evacuated from the Pisochyn city of Ukraine. "All Indian citizens have been evacuated from Pisochyn. The mission will continue to remain in touch with them throughout their journey. Their safety has always been our priority. Be Safe Be Strong @opganga @MEAIndia," Embassy said in a tweet.

The Government of India had arranged three buses arranged for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Pisochyn. Meanwhile, External Affairs said on Friday that over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since our first travel advisory was issued.

During a daily briefing on Friday, the official spokesperson of MEA Arindam Bagchi said that there are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine. "Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine borders since we issued our advisories. There are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukrainian borders," he said.

"During the 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with around 4,000 Indians on board. The total number of flights that have landed have been 48, carrying 10348 Indians," he said. He mentioned that sixteen flights were scheduled for the next 24 hours including Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday. The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022