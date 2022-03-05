Left Menu

US should return to One-China principle: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China as well as the country's internal affair and asked the US to return to the One-China principle.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:30 IST
US should return to One-China principle: Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China as well as the country's internal affair and asked the US to return to the One-China principle. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "The main task for our countries is still to implement all the agreements that were adopted by our leaders. Some of US actions have lately been contrary to these agreements, which is a cause for serious concern in China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the issue of Taiwan is a Chinese internal affair."

The Chinese foreign minister remarked that the US should return to the One-China principle and start "supporting Chinese-US relations by real actions," reported Sputnik. Blinken spoke with Wang Yi about Moscow's 'unjustified ongoing attack against Ukraine'. Following the talks Blinken tweeted, "I spoke with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about Moscow's unjustified ongoing attack against Ukraine. The world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of sovereignty, as Moscow pays a high price for its unconscionable actions."

Furthermore, China is calling on Russia and Ukraine to hold direct talks, which should be supported by the international community. "We are urging Russia and Ukraine to have direct talks, and even if negotiations do not always run smoothly, the international community should continue supporting and assisting them until they bring result and peace," the diplomat said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

