Left Menu

Scindia meets volunteers from Indian diaspora providing food, shelter to people crossing Ukraine border

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Saturday met volunteers from the Indian diaspora who are providing food and shelter to the people crossing the border amid Ukraine-Russia crisis.

ANI | Bucharest | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:07 IST
Scindia meets volunteers from Indian diaspora providing food, shelter to people crossing Ukraine border
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia meets bunch of volunteers. (Pic credit: Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Saturday met volunteers from the Indian diaspora who are providing food and shelter to the people crossing the border amid Ukraine-Russia crisis. "Delighted to meet this fantastic bunch of volunteers from the Indian diaspora en route to the Romania-Ukraine border in Siret. It's inspiring to learn about their tireless sewa, weathering the cold - caring, sheltering and providing food to people from various nationalities crossing the border," said Scindia in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Sewa International, a not-for-profit organization through its journey in Europe, has been able to extend help to as many as 30,000 people who are stuck in Ukraine as it faces conflict from Russia. While most of the requests for help have come in from Indians, this organization has been able to help nationals from several other countries as well including Africans and Ukrainians.

Sewa International aids local communities through its programs and chapters across the world including here in Europe where several members of the Sangh are also a part of the volunteer teams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 ...

 Global
3
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
4
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022