Zelenskyy tells Erdogan ready to meet with Putin in Turkey: Turkish Official

Ankara [Turkey], March 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson and adviser, said on Saturday.

"During the phone talks of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Zelenskyy said that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, Ankara, wherever the Russian leader wants," Kalin said, quoted by Turkish broadcaster TRT.

Kalin noted that Erdogan had informed Putin about Zelenskyy's offer. (ANI/Sputnik)

