Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks may take place on March 7: Reports

The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place on March 7, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Citing Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua, the Russian agency said on Telegram that the date was suggested by Kiev, and Moscow was yet to respond.

On March 4, Russia and Ukraine agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus. (ANI)

