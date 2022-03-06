Left Menu

Malaysia sees fresh high of 33,406 daily COVID-19 cases, 67 new deaths

Malaysia reported 33,406 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,595,172, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-03-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 08:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 33,406 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,595,172, according to the health ministry. There are 342 new imported cases and 33,064 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. A further 67 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,173.

The ministry reported 27,143 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,250,793. There are 311,206 active cases, 371 are being held in intensive care and 226 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 68,081 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 83.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 45.9 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

