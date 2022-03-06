Left Menu

Pakistan reports 755 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 755 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-03-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 09:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 755 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday. With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,512,707 in the country, including 30,794 active cases.

The total number of deaths due to the virus mounted to 30,248 with the addition of new fatalities, according to NCOC.A total of 37,661 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 755 turned out to be positive, thus recording a case positivity rate of 2 per cent. Meanwhile, of the total positive cases, as many as 821 patients continue to remain under critical care while 2,605 people suffering from coronavirus recovered in the same duration.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with a total of 5,69,978 infections so far, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 5,02,621 cases so far according to the NCOC data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

