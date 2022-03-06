Imran Khan confident of defeating no-confidence motion mooted by Opposition

Even as the Opposition mobilises no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday exuded confidence that his party has sufficient numbers in the National Assembly. Talking to party members in the National Assembly on Saturday, Imran Khan reportedly said that the Opposition should go ahead with its plan of the no-confidence motion since all coalition partners are with him. He maintained that the government has done its homework.

Both the Government and the Opposition are confident of having the requisite numbers in the National Assembly in the run-up to the no-confidence motion, The News International said citing reports. Those who met Imran Khan included Riaz Fatyana and Nasrullah Dareshik. Federal ministers were also present. The PTI MNAs (Member of National Assembly) assured the Prime Minister of their unwavering support, the report said.

At the same time, key Opposition leaders, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stepped up consultations on bringing the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government and requisitioning a National Assembly session. Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari after consultations with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday. The three leaders are reportedly satisfied that they would be able to overthrow the government in a no-confidence motion, added the report.

Meanwhile, the leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is expected to meet the Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PMLN) president Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday, the report said citing sources. The development comes amidst the growing opposition to the Imran Khan regime over misgovernance and economic mismanagement.

Last Sunday, the PPP workers and supporters began a 'long march' from Karachi towards Islamabad, in protest against the Imran Khan government and demonstrate that it had lost the country's trust. On the following day, in an address to the nation, Imran Khan announced a number of relief measures, including a reduction in fuel prices and power tariffs by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively, in an attempt to address the growing public anger against his government.

It is expected that the leaders of the Opposition parties will hold a meeting in Lahore to finalise the timeframe for the requisition of the National Assembly session and to present the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, the report said.

