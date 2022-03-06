Left Menu

Taiwan govt announces donation drive for Ukrainian refugees

The Taiwanese government has announced a donation drive to help Ukrainians who had to leave their country amid Russia's military operations in Ukraine, local media reported.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 06-03-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 12:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taiwanese government has announced a donation drive to help Ukrainians who had to leave their country amid Russia's military operations in Ukraine, local media reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), in a statement, has said that the private donations will be accepted between March 7 and March 18 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. The donated goods will be sent to countries bordering Ukraine for distribution among Ukrainian refugees through local relief agencies, Taiwan News reported citing the MOFA press release.

According to the release, people can donate a list of things including clothes, non-perishable food items and medical supplies for Ukrainian refugees. Earlier on February 28, Taiwan had donated 27 tons of medical supplies and also set up a special fund for Ukrainians in need on March 2, the media outlet quoted the MOFA that added that the calls from people volunteering to donate prompted it to announce this donation drive.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis raging for over 10 days now, over one million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

