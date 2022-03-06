Left Menu

Russia confirms 79,863 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 79,863 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the cumulative total to 16,941,656 cases, and 744 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 356,281, the federal response center said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 14:34 IST
Moscow [Russia], March 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 79,863 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the cumulative total to 16,941,656 cases, and 744 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 356,281, the federal response center said on Sunday. On Saturday, Russia detected 89,174 new coronavirus cases, 776 related fatalities and 155,725 recoveries.

"Over the past day, 79,863 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified and 744 people died," the center said. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours amounted to 8,242, 11.3 per cent less than the day prior, it added.

"Over the past day, 149,060 people recovered, 4.3 per cent less compared to March 5, 2022," the center said. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 14,567,976 people were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

