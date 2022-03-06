S Korea to impose sanctions against Belarus for its 'support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine'

South Korea will impose sanctions against Belarus for supporting Russia in its current military operation in Ukraine, said a media report citing the country's Foreign Ministry. South Korea will impose export controls against Belarus for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, CNN quoted the ministry as saying on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the export control will apply in a similar way to the one it earlier imposed on Moscow. Earlier, in February, South Korea blocked exports of strategic goods to Russia. "Our government ... decided today to implement export control against Belarus under the judgement that Belarus is practically supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the ministry said, according to the media outlet.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place on March 7, according to Sputnik news agency.

Citing Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua, the Russian agency said on Telegram that the date was suggested by Kyiv, and Moscow was yet to respond. (ANI)

