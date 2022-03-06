Left Menu

Inauguration of Pune Metro demonstrates France's support for clean mobility in India, says Envoy Emmanuel Lenain

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday said that the inauguration of the Pune Metro Rail Project demonstrated France's support for clean mobility in India.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:48 IST
Inauguration of Pune Metro demonstrates France's support for clean mobility in India, says Envoy Emmanuel Lenain
Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/Emmanuel Lenain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday said that the inauguration of the Pune Metro Rail Project demonstrated France's support for clean mobility in India. The project was co-founded by France with Euro 180 million to improve the quality of life of Pune's citizens.

"Proud to attend the inauguration of @metrorailpune by PM @NarendraModi! Co-funded by France to the tune of EUR180 million, this state-of-the-art metro will improve the quality of life of #Pune's citizens and demonstrates France's support for clean mobility in India," tweeted Lenain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 12 km stretch of the Pune Metro Rail Project, taking a ride of the inaugural run while also interacting with onboard schoolchildren.

The Prime Minister said that while Metro services were available in very few cities till 2014, today more than two dozen cities are either being benefitted by the metro services or are on the verge of getting it. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Maharashtra has quite a significant share of this expansion if we look at Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad Pune. This Metro will ease mobility in Pune, give relief from pollution and jams, increase the ease of living of the people of Pune."

He also called upon the people of Pune specially the well-off people to make it a habit to use Metro and other public transport. It is part of a total 32.2 km Pune Metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore, stated the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official statement.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022