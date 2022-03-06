Pak Defence Minister Khattak claims over 15 Opposition MPs to go 'missing' on day of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan govt

Amid calls of a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by Opposition parties, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday claimed that over 15 Opposition members would go "missing" on the day the no-confidence motion is presented before the National Assembly. "Opposition will face 'embarrassment'. Seats on the Opposition benches would remain empty on the day of the motion," said Khattak, addressing a rally in Nowshera, reported Geo News.

Speaking about the ongoing PPP's "Awami March" and the upcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) long march, he said that no matter how many meetings, processions, long marches the Opposition holds, "Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) doesn't care," reported Geo News. Last month, the Opposition had announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Since the announcement, the Opposition has started contacting the allies of the PTI government and disgruntled members of the ruling party. Three main Opposition leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman, and Shahbaz Sharif have also held multiple meetings to develop a strategy on the motion.

Talking to party members in the National Assembly on Saturday, Imran Khan reportedly said that the Opposition should go ahead with its plan of the no-confidence motion since all coalition partners are with him. He maintained that the government has done its homework. Both the Government and the Opposition are confident of having the requisite numbers in the National Assembly in the run-up to the no-confidence motion, The News International said citing reports. (ANI)

