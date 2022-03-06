Afghanistan: Bomb Blast at mosque leaves 3 dead, 20 injured in Paktia province

A bomb explosion at the gate of a mosque in Dand Aw Patan district in southeastern Paktia province in Afghanistan killed three worshipers and wounded 20 more, said Local officials of the province. Hundreds of people were coming out of the mosque finishing the Friday prayers when the blast took place leading to these casualties. In the aftermath of the blast, those who were wounded were taken to the local hospitals in Samkani district and to the provincial hospital in the capital Gardiz.

Moreover, among the injured, those who were in serious condition were sent to Kabul. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast and the motive behind is also not unveiled, reported Khaama Press. Head of information and culture directorate Khaliqyar Ahmadzai told reporters that they have started investigations about the explosion.

Following the Taliban takeover in August last year, it is the first bomb blast in the southeastern Paktia province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)