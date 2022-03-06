Left Menu

Pope Francis praises journalists covering Ukraine crisis, calls for cessation of armed attacks

Pope Francis on Sunday appreciated the journalists covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict while putting their lives at risk to provide information and called for the cessation of armed attacks.

Pope Francis (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis on Sunday appreciated the journalists covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict while putting their lives at risk to provide information and called for the cessation of armed attacks. Taking to Twitter, Pope Francis wrote, "I would also like to thank the journalists who put their lives at risk to provide information. Thank you, brothers and sisters, for this service that allows us to be close to the tragedy of that population and enables us to assess the cruelty of war."

"I make a heartfelt appeal for humanitarian corridors to be genuinely secured, and for aid to be guaranteed and access facilitated to the besieged areas, in order to offer vital relief to our brothers and sisters oppressed by bombs and fear. I thank all those who are taking in refugees. Above all, I implore that the armed attacks cease and that negotiation - and common sense - prevail. And that international law is respected once again!" he wrote. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

