Pakistan: Petitioners move to Islamabad High Court to dismiss case against Baloch students

Petitioners moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday appealing to dismiss the case against Baloch students who continued their sit-in protest against enforced disappearances. Petitioners, including Imaan Hazir-Mazari, also seek clarification of Section 144's implementation so that the administrators do not take unfair advantage of it, reported The Express Tribune.

They contended that the case against the student protesters is baseless and illegal, therefore it should be dismissed. The Baloch students are protesting outside the National Press Club for the safe recovery of fellow student Hafeez Baloch and others who were missing.

Meanwhile, Baloch students condemned the non-recovery of missing and forcibly disappeared students by state forces and the violence against Baloch students in Islamabad and the police FIR against them. Earlier, Islamabad Police on Tuesday clashed with Baloch students protesting for the release of missing students.

According to students, plain-clothed officials snatched their mobile phones and dismantled the protest camp, reported local media. Students activists claim that the peaceful protesters were unnecessarily manhandled and beaten by the Police.

Balochistan's Human Development Index (HDI) ranks below 0.40 as compared to the other provinces of Pakistan that lie above 0.50. Within Pakistan, Balochistan lags far behind other provinces and 15 out of Pakistan's least-developed districts are in Balochistan. Meanwhile, enforced disappearances and arbitrary killings of Balochs have also become a new 'normal in the region'. (ANI)

