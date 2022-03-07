Japan raises risk level for Russia, warns against travelling

Tokyo [Japan], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese Foreign Ministry is advising its citizens to avoid all travel to Russia amid restrictions imposed on the country over the events in Ukraine. The foreign ministry has raised the risk level for Russia (to "Level 3"), urging Japanese nationals to refrain from visiting the country regardless of the purpose.

The top "Level 4" warning has been in place for Russian areas bordering Ukraine, with the Japanese government urging its citizens to leave these regions. The Japanese foreign ministry said that the restrictions imposed on Russia could be "further strengthened."

According to the ministry's data, there are currently about 2,400 Japanese nationals in Russia. In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. (ANI/Sputnik)

