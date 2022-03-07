Left Menu

6-year-old girl injured in blast in Afghanistan's Tirinkot

A six-year-old child was injured in a blast in the Tirinkot area of Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, according to local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-03-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 10:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A six-year-old child was injured in a blast in the Tirinkot area of Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, according to local media. Citing officials, Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the explosion occurred at a scrap metal shop on Sunday.

Qari Mahmood Mudassar, the spokesman for the Uruzgan governor's office, said a six-year-old girl was injured in the incident, which took place at around 2 pm in a shop in the capital, Tirinkot, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. Mudassar added that security forces were trying to determine the cause of the blast.

Last month, two children were killed and two others were injured after an explosion occurred in Khanabad district of Afghanistan's Kunduz province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

