MEA deeply shocked over demise of India's Representative at Ramallah

Ministry of External Affairs is "deeply shocked" over the sudden death of India's Representative at Ramallah, Mukul Arya. Terming Arya a "young and dedicated officer", the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said that his passing away will leave a void.

"We are deeply shocked at the sudden demise of Shri Mukul Arya, India's Representative at Ramallah. A young and dedicated officer, his passing away will leave a void. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Ministry to his family members," Bagchi tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to them," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya. "Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Indian ambassador died at his workplace in Ramallah. They have established contacts with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to complete the arrangements for transporting the body to India.

More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

