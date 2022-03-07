PM Modi speaks with Russian President, suggests direct talks with President Zelenskyy to assist peace efforts in Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that a direct conversation between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts to deal with the ongoing conflict. A PMO statement said that the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams. The Prime Minister welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to the cessation of the conflict.

"He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts," the statement said. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in Sumy.

President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating the evacuation of civilians including Indian students. Sources said the phone call lasted for about 50 minutes.

The Prime Minister had earlier in the day talked with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

PM Modi expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties. Prime Minister thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.

He expressed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasized the need for their quick and safe evacuation. The sources said that talks between leaders lasted about 35 minutes.

Tensions have escalated since Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. PM Modi had earlier spoken to President Putin twice on February 24 and March 2. He had spoken with Ukraine President on February 26.

The government had said on Sunday that nearly 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga. (ANI)

