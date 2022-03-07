Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Train carrying relief material leaves from Lviv for Kyiv

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a passengerless train carrying relief material left from Lviv for Kyiv after a ceasefire was declared by the Russian military on Monday.

ANI | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:31 IST
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Train carrying relief material leaves from Lviv for Kyiv
Kyiv Railway Station. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a passengerless train carrying relief material left from Lviv for Kyiv after a ceasefire was declared by the Russian military on Monday. The Russian military declared a ceasefire in the capital city of Kyiv in Ukraine and three other major cities on Monday to open humanitarian corridors.

ANI team on board the train covered the journey. The relief material included water bottles, milk packs, medicines and other essential items. All the sleeper classes were empty. The train is moving very carefully since there were reports stating that the train could be a target of Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Kyiv station wore a deserted look when the train reached there.

The Russian armed forces announced a ceasefire from 10:00 am (07:00 GMT) for the residents of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to leave the cities. "Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the Russian armed forces announce ceasefire for humanitarian purposes from 10;00 March 7, 2022, and open humanitarian corridors," interdepartmental coordination headquarters for humanitarian response center said in a statement.

During the ceasefire, Russia will control the evacuation of residents from the cities of Ukraine with the help of drones, the statement read cited by the Sputnik News Agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022