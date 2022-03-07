Left Menu

EU to table proposals to 'get rid' of dependency on Russian fossil fuels, says von der Leyen

President of European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the EU on Tuesday will table proposals to 'quickly get rid' of the dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen with the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi (Twitter: von der Leyen). Image Credit: ANI
President of European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the EU on Tuesday will table proposals to 'quickly get rid' of the dependency on Russian fossil fuels. She noted that the approach to reduce dependency on Russia is by diversifying suppliers, switching to LNG and pipeline gas and by investing in renewables.

Taking to Twitter, the EU president said, "Tomorrow the @EU_commission will table proposals on how to quickly get rid of our dependency on Russian fossil fuels. This means: Diversifying suppliers, switching to LNG and pipeline gas -- Repowering the EU by investing in renewables -- Improving energy efficiency." "We will also focus on the protection of consumers. First, we need to shield the most vulnerable consumers and businesses. And more structurally, prepare for a massive increase of renewables in our electricity market," she added.

Ursula von der Leyen also met with the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi and noted that both sides are going to discuss the new sanction enforcement package they are working on. Calling the current ongoing tensions in Ukraine as Kremlin's recklessness towards civilians she said that further sanctions on Russia will be imposed. She tweeted, "We have to make sure the effect of the sanctions is maximised."

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. Following this move by Russia, Western nations have imposed tough sanctions on Russia targeting its economy. (ANI)

