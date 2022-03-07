'Colonial' media law meant to gag Press in Pakistan

The "oppressive" media law amendments promulgated by the Imran Khan government as an ordinance is colonial in nature and is meant to gag the Press, said a media report. The Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance makes it a criminal act to slander any organisation, institution set up by the government, further increasing the punishment of three years imprisonment for guilty to five years, The News International reported.

Pakistan is infamous for its draconian laws since Independence when the Press Act of India was replaced with the Pakistan Security Act. Since then, laws have been formulated to curb the media rather than giving it freedom. Currently, there are over 50 laws in Pakistan to stifle the media, reported the publication adding that these laws allow corrupt law enforcement agencies to abuse their powers.

In addition, nearly 50 journalists have been killed Pakistan over the 13 years of "democratic" rule. The ones critical of the government like the rights activists and bloggers have been among the prime targets of laws aimed to stifle dissent. The PECA Ordinance 2022, which allows authorities to arrest any person without a warrant, and further makes the offence unbailable till the final decision of the case, has raised serious concerns that it will be used not only to target government's opponents but also make anybody with a mobile phone vulnerable.

Notably, the PECA 2016 was originally aimed at curbing offences like blackmailing of women and children, however, it was used to target the opponents of the government, the media outlet quoted a senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer as saying. In fact, Imran Khan's recent national address, where he attacked the media and staunchly supported the PECA ordinance 2022, is a demonstration of the government's desperation to stifle the voice of dissent.

Meanwhile, amid widespread criticism of the amendments in media law, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan has agreed to the opposition's demand of withdrawing the PECA ordinance after the deliberations and finalisation of the draft by joint action committee members. (ANI)