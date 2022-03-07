Left Menu

UNSC to hold meeting to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday (local time) to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, Sputnik reported citing a source.

ANI | New York | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday (local time) to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, Sputnik reported citing a source. According to the source, the discussion will be held in a closed format at the request of the US, Ireland, France and the UK.

Notably, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile, appearing to be a ballistic missile, towards the East Sea on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's military. The ninth missile launch conducted by Pyongyang this year came just four days ahead of the Presidential election in South Korea on March 9.

As many as nine missile tests since the start of this year have raised concerns that North Korea would continue to engage in provocative acts as it made a veiled threat in January to lift its self-imposed hiatus on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests since late 2017, according to the media outlet. However, Pyongyang said that its Saturday launch was part of a reconnaissance satellite project, Sputnik reported citing local media. (ANI)

