1,207 casualties recorded in Ukraine since beginning of Russia's armed attack: UN Human Rights

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Ukraine has recorded 1,207 civilian casualties, including 406 killed and 801 injured people, since Russia's military operation began in the Eastern European country.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Ukraine has recorded 1,207 civilian casualties, including 406 killed and 801 injured people, since Russia's military operation began in the Eastern European country. As per an official statement from the OHCHR, 1,207 civilian casualties have been reported in Ukraine from when Russia began its armed attack on February 24 till Sunday (local time).

As per OHCHR, the real figures are considerably higher as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

Meanwhile, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began on Monday, informed the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). The two countries will discuss political, humanitarian aspects and a military settlement during the third round of talks, Sputnik reported citing the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

