Russia approves list of 'unfriendly' countries and territories, US, UK included

Russian government approved a list of countries and territories that are 'unfriendly' with Russia and has imposed sanctions against the country after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian government approved a list of countries and territories that are 'unfriendly' with Russia and has imposed sanctions against the country after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. The list includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan, reported TASS News Agency.

The government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles. The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

