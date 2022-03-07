Russia mounting resources to 'encircle' city of Dnipro in central Ukraine

Russia is planning to "encircle" the city of Dnipro in central Kyiv, according to a Ukrainian security official. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said in a Facebook post on Sunday, "The enemy does not give up hopes to seize Kyiv and mounts resources to encircle Dnipro," adding that Russia's plan was to "encircle the major cities, exsanguinate the Ukrainian Armed Forces and create a situation of humanitarian catastrophe for civilians."

"The Russian occupation forces command is shifting its focus to the South, trying to deprive Ukraine of access to the Black and Azov Seas, which, in their opinion, will create conditions for economic suppression of the Ukrainian Resistance," the post from Danilov read. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

PM Modi expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties. "Informed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support of the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia," tweeted Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian President also held talks with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and discussed the threat to nuclear facilities, shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure by Russia. "Held regular talks with @eucopresident. Discussed the threat to nuclear facilities, shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure. We have to stop this. Raised the issue of Ukraine's membership in the #EU. The people of Ukraine deserve this. #StopRussia," tweeted Zelenskyy.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President discussed with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi the course of countering the aggression. "Discussed with Italy's Prime Minister #MarioDraghi the course of countering the aggression. Informed about the crimes of Russia against civilians, about nuclear terrorism. Raised the issue of support for Ukraine & consideration of our application for membership in the European Union. #StopRussia," tweeted Zelenskyy.

This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies. (ANI)

