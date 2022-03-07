Human rights situation in Afghanistan continues to be a matter of concern: India at 49th session of UNHRC

India at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Monday (local time) said that the recent developments in Afghanistan particularly the human rights situation continued to be a matter of concern. Indian Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey on Afghanistan at UNHRC said that India shares concerns of the international community on issues related to providing immediate humanitarian assistance; ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative Government; combating terrorism and drug trafficking; and, preserving the rights of women, children and minorities.

In his remarks, the ambassador said, "India's approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by its historical friendship with its people. Our special relationship with the Afghan people and the stipulations spelt out in UNSC Resolution 2593 would continue to guide India's approach to Afghanistan. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan." He added that India has already supplied 4000MT of wheat, half a million doses of COVAXIN, 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines and winter clothing for the Afghan people.

These consignments were handed over to the UN specialized agencies, namely World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP), he added. "As Afghanistan's largest regional development partner, India would continue to coordinate with other stakeholders to work towards enabling the expeditious provision of much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people," said the Ambassador.

Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over power in August 2021. (ANI)

