Afghans in Toronto protest against Taliban to defend women's rights in Afghanistan

Defending women's rights in Afghanistan, about 25 Afghans gathered in Toronto city of Canada, on Sunday and protested against the Taliban.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:14 IST
Afghans in Toronto protested against Taliban to defend women's rights in Afghanistan . Image Credit: ANI
Defending women's rights in Afghanistan, about 25 Afghans gathered in Toronto city of Canada, on Sunday and protested against the Taliban. Protesters carrying placards chanted, "The Taliban have not changed and cooperating with Taliban is a crime against humanity," according to Afghanistan's online media portal, Reporterly.

The Taliban members continue to threaten and harass women activists to intimidate them after arresting some women activists recently, according to a media report.Even as the Taliban tries to persuade the world to recognise and financially support its government, it has embarked on a violent crackdown on dissent. In recent weeks, Taliban fighters have targeted women's rights activists, especially those protesting the Taliban's denial of their basic rights. Armed militants have beaten female demonstrators, sprayed pepper spray in their faces and shocked them with electric prods, according to a half-dozen activists interviewed by the US-based publication.

Taliban fighters have targeted women's rights activists, especially those protesting the Taliban's denial of their basic rights. Recently, the Taliban arrested some women activists who were protesting against the Taliban and asking them to provide women with their basic rights. Sahar Fetrat, Assistant Researcher for Human Rights Watch said that through the abduction of these women, the Taliban are sending a clear message about how society should function, who is the authority and the power, and how people should obey it.

"It is about stopping any kind of activism, any kind of protest against the Taliban." Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over power in August 2021. (ANI)

