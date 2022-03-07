Hungary refuses to join new Western sanctions on Russian energy sector: Finance Minister

Budapest [Hungary], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the national currency and welfare of Hungarians, Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday.

"The Hungarian forint is also a victim of the Brussels sanctions. Sanctions already mean a serious threat to the Hungarian economy. The expansion of sanctions into the energy sector means the biggest threat to the forint and the Hungarian people. Whoever asks for the expansion of sanctions wants to make the Hungarian people pay the price of the war. The Hungarian government will not support such a move in any international fora," Varga said in a video message published on Facebook.

On February 24, Russia launched an operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

