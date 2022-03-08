'Pakistan responsible for present Afghan humanitarian crisis'

An international NGO called 'The Organisation for Poverty Alleviation and Development' held Pakistan completely responsible for the present humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday. The NGO made the remarks while commenting on the report tabled by the High Commissioner for Human Rights (HCHR) Michelle Bachelet on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan. The representative of the NGO strongly condemned Pakistan for helping the Taliban come to power in Kabul.

The report by the HCHR highlighted the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, particularly since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August last year. "While the decline in hostilities had seen a decrease in civilian casualties, the human rights situation for many Afghans was of profound concern," Bachelet said, mentioning that at least 1156 civilians had died and countless were injured post 15th August 2021.

The UN High Commissioner also highlighted that the Afghans have been facing devastating humanitarian and economic crises with half the population suffering extreme hunger. Notably, last month, a group of emergency experts from UN agencies after a five-day mission to Afghanistan informed that more than 24 million people, that is, 59 per cent of the Afghan population requires lifesaving assistance in the country which is a staggering 30 per cent increase since 2021.

Talking about the rights of women and children, Bachelet informed that the Taliban regime has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions. She also called for the Taliban regime to fulfil its commitment that the schools would open for all children, whether boys or girls this year. During the discussion following the tabling of the report, Pakistan, along with Qatar sought the UN's help for the Taliban regime in order to address the humanitarian situation. Pakistan was also speaking on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). China blamed the US for the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The Permanent Representative of the official Afghan government to the UN Dr Nasir Ahmad Andisha said that the Taliban had resumed the cycle of violence and committed a litany of human rights violations and violations of humanitarian law with full impunity, most of which had gone unreported and undocumented. He added that the progress that the country made in the last 20 years is now going on a downward trajectory. He buttressed the report of Michelle Bachelet and urged the world community to keep a close eye on the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)