India condemns terrorist attack on Malian armed forces in Mondoro

India has condemned the terrorist attack on a camp of Malian armed forces in Mondoro in which 27 soldiers were killed. As per an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India strongly condemned the attack that took place on March 4, 2022, at Mondoro in the central region of Mopti in Mali.

"India extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the lost ones, and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack," said the statement. Earlier on March 4, as many as 27 soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack against the Malian Armed Forces security post in Mondoro, according to a press release of the Malian government.

According to the press release, the attack, which involved the use of vehicle bombs, also left 33 soldiers injured. Mali has been facing multifaceted security, political and economic crises since 2012, Xinhua reported adding that the independence insurrections, the jihadist incursions and the inter-communal violence have caused thousands of deaths and left hundreds of thousands of people displaced, despite the presence of UN and European forces. (ANI)

