PPP's 'Awami march' to reach Islamabad today

The 'Awami march' of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) against Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'misgovernance' is scheduled to reach Islamabad today, local media reported. The 'Awami march' which began on February 27 from Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi in the southern Sindh province will reach Islamabad on its 10th day. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the march participants in several cities as the march progressed.

"We will reach Rawat around midnight. The route of the march was changed from Murree Road to Islamabad Expressway due to the Test match being played in Rawalpindi. We are committed to reaching D-Chowk by 4 pm on Tuesday (today)," PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was quoted by The Dawn. The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday gave Prime Minister Imran Khan a 24-hour ultimatum to resign and dissolve the Assembly or be prepared to be ousted through a no-trust motion while addressing the Awami March participants in Lalamusa, Punjab, The News International reported.

The 'selected' (referring to Imran Khan) has become so scared that he has started abusing his political opponents and calling them names, said the PPP leader. He was referring to Imran Khan's comments while addressing a public gathering in Mailsi on Sunday. In his address, the Pakistan PM used derogatory nicknames for his rivals. He said that a 'clique of looters' has now united to protect their vested interests by creating hype about a no-trust motion against the government.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan have ramped up their activities ahead of the planned no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government for "misgovernance and bad economic handling". Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, principal Opposition parties, Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP, have asked MNAs to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in Islamabad for the next few days, media reports said.

On Monday, Aleem Khan, a former senior minister of Punjab announced joining Jahangir Khan Tareen's group of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators. Jahangir Khan Tareen is an estranged leader of PTI and along with his group of PTI legislators and members will be a key figure when the no-confidence motion is brought by the Opposition. (ANI)

