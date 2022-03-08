Left Menu

Former Ukraine President Yanukovych urges Zelenskyy to 'stop the war'

Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovych urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'to stop the war' as Russia's military operation in the country entered the 13th day on Tuesday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:19 IST
Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovych (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovych urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'to stop the war' as Russia's military operation in the country entered the 13th day on Tuesday. Notably, Viktor Yanukovych now lives in Russia since being ousted in 2014. In his letter which was published by Russian local media, Yanukovych asked Zelenskyy 'to stop the war at any cost', reported The Kyiv Independent.

The Kyiv Independent tweeted, citing a report by the Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, that the former president was being prepared by the Kremlin for a special occasion. Moreover, amid the ongoing tensions Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office in a tweet slammed Russia for 'killing civilians'.

In a Tweet, Podolyak wrote, "There is a modern civilization, which includes Ukraine, where freedom, competition and humanism dominate. And there is the "world" of Russian high-ranking officials, in which they kill civilians of other countries because they are still at war with ghostly "Nazism" On Monday, after the third round of talks ended between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Podolyak tweeted, "The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors... Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees."Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

