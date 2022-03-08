Left Menu

Around 12,000 Russian forces killed since military operation started: Ukraine

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that around 12,000 Russian forces have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine started.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:51 IST
Around 12,000 Russian forces killed since military operation started: Ukraine
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that around 12,000 Russian forces have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine started. According to the MFA data, 1036 armoured vehicles of different types, 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 120 artillery pieces and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 474 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 27 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022