Dutch internet providers block Sputnik News, RT websites

In response to Russian military operation in Ukraine, Dutch internet providers on Tuesday have blocked the websites of Sputnik and RT as part of EU sanctions. Three providers - VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile and KPN - have enacted the blocking today, reported Sputnik.

The NOS broadcaster reported that the websites of Sputnik and RT are among the six Russian media outlets blocked by the Netherlands. On 2 March, the EU banned the operation of Sputnik news websites and the broadcasting of the RT TV channel.

Prior to that, Instagram and Meta restricted access to Sputnik and RT across the EU. Also, Google said it blocked YouTube channels related to RT and Sputnik. All these measures have been taken in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which was started by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)