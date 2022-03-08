Left Menu

US-Indian Navies discuss collaborative efforts to enhance maritime safety in Indian Ocean Region

The US and Indian Navies on Tuesday discussed collaborative efforts to enhance maritime safety and security through information sharing in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:40 IST
US Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of US 7th Fleet visited IFC-IOR. (Twitter/IFC-IOR). Image Credit: ANI
The US and Indian Navies on Tuesday discussed collaborative efforts to enhance maritime safety and security through information sharing in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) The US Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of US 7th Fleet visited Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The US delegation was briefed on the maritime pattern of life observed in IOR. "@USNavy delegation led by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of @US7thFleet visited #IFCIOR. US delegation was briefed on the maritime pattern of life observed in #IOR & collaborative efforts to enhance maritime safety and security through information sharing.@indiannavy," tweeted Maritime Safety and Security in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

