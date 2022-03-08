Left Menu

Sri Lankan court releases 11 Indian fisherman

Eleven Indian fishermen who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on February 7 have been released after a hearing in a Sri Lankan court on Tuesday.

ANI | Rameswaram | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:56 IST
11 fisherman arrested by Sri Lankan Navy released: Rameswaram Fishermen's Association (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Eleven Indian fishermen who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on February 7 have been released after a hearing in a Sri Lankan court on Tuesday. The case of the 3 mechanised boats will be heard on May 27, according to the Rameswaram Fishermen's Association in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested and imprisoned 11 fishermen and captured 3 fishing boats aboard the Rameswaram fishing harbour on February 7 for fishing across the border. The fishermen's case came up for hearing in the Kayts court on Tuesday. Judge Gajanithibalan, who heard the case, released 11 fishermen on condition of anonymity.

He ordered the boat owners to appear in court directly that day. The released fishermen are expected to return home in a couple of days. (ANI)

