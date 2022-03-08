UK, Poland agree on providing defensive aid to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday (local time), and agreed that the UK and Poland should continue to work together on ensuring that defensive aid reaches Ukraine. Johnson also said the UK stood ready to increase its military support to Poland, should they require it. The leaders agreed that the UK and Poland should continue to work together on ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today, as the country faces increasing humanitarian pressures from the war in Ukraine," said the UK government in its press release. Johnson added that the UK stood in solidarity with Poland, and thanked Prime Minister Morawiecki for the Poles' kindness to the Ukrainian people at such a 'horrendous time'.

"Ukrainians were suffering because of President Putin's barbaric actions, and the West needed to continue to impose debilitating sanctions, the Prime Minister added," said the press release. Moreover, the leaders agreed that they would continue to stay in close touch in the coming days and weeks, and will work at pace to build even deeper strategic ties.

Johnson in a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said that London and other Western governments are seriously considering sanctions on Russian energy exports in response to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. "Something that perhaps three or four weeks ago we would never have considered, is now very much on the table. We have to all consider how we can all move away ... from dependence, reliance on Russian hydrocarbons," Johnson told a press briefing alongside his Canadian and Dutch counterparts in response to a question regarding sanctions on Russian energy exports.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. (ANI)

